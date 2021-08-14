Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Update

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the July 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SKHHY stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. Sonic Healthcare has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. downgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

