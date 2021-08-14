S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Lifted by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 4.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,615,000 after acquiring an additional 12,528 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 17.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 16.1% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 442,737.5% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,541,000 after acquiring an additional 35,419 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $441.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $444.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $413.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

