Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the July 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SBSAA stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.23. Spanish Broadcasting System has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.94.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc is a media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, music, and lives entertainment. It operates through Radio and Television segments. The company was founded by Pablo Raul Alarcon, Sr.

