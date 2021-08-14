Sparkle Loyalty Price Reaches $0.0024 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market cap of $30,720.69 and $549.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sparkle Loyalty

SPRKL is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,014,300 coins. The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

