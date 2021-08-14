SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Price Tops $0.0723 on Exchanges

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $854,088.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0723 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00048230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00137501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00154844 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,049.60 or 0.99842509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.71 or 0.00869426 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.