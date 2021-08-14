SparksPay One Day Volume Reaches $70.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 86.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 98.3% higher against the US dollar. SparksPay has a market cap of $38,002.58 and $70.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000054 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000677 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,396,327 coins and its circulating supply is 10,283,054 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

