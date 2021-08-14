SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,427 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 1.2% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SRLN remained flat at $$45.70 during midday trading on Friday. 1,703,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,124. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.00. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $46.34.

