SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 2.5% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,070,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $611,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $355.39. 2,397,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,639,431. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $356.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $346.76.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

