SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) is LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s 4th Largest Position

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,910 shares during the quarter. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF makes up about 6.0% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned about 0.33% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $9,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,725,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 60.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSEARCA:FEZ traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.32. 678,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,739. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.39.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

