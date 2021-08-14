SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Decreased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 8,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,388,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,567,382. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $189.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.