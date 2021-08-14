SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Holdings Boosted by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 630,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,327 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 7.2% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $23,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 57,865 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 446.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,705. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.18. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

