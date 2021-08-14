SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,882,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543,751 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 8.35% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $653,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 123,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000.

NYSEARCA:SPSB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.27. 1,536,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,599. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.28.

