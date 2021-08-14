SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) is Better Money Decisions LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Better Money Decisions LLC owned about 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $8,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $30.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.66. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $30.72.

