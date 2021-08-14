SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Increased by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 9.8% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Better Money Decisions LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $10,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $101,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 198.8% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.79.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

