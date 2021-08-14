SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Holdings Increased by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,340 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 6.6% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $21,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10,965.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,218,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after acquiring an additional 36,881,715 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,559,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757,036 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,465,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,089 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,166,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,913 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,335,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,916 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.67. The stock had a trading volume of 915,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,303. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.