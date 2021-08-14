SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Holdings Increased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,271 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.67. The stock had a trading volume of 915,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,303. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.78.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

