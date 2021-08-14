SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,245 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 524,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,026,000 after purchasing an additional 120,262 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 520,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 82,220 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 273,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,737 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 948,892.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,812,000 after purchasing an additional 265,690 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.86. The company had a trading volume of 37,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,619. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.84. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

