SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 74,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 186,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $125.52 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $89.02 and a 52-week high of $128.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.35.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

