SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 77.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $125.52. The stock had a trading volume of 231,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,714. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.35. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $89.02 and a 1-year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

