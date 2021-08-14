SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.22% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter worth $123,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 813.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter worth $208,000.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $110.60 on Friday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $79.59 and a 1-year high of $110.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.