SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Position Trimmed by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,277 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $64,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $498.11 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $321.77 and a 52-week high of $507.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $490.66.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

