Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) Market Capitalization Hits $648,511.70

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Spectre.ai Utility Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $648,511.70 and $16.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spectre.ai Utility Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00057983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.45 or 0.00873621 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00106071 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00043825 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CRYPTO:SXUT) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 coins and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 coins. The official website for Spectre.ai Utility Token is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the utility token, it doesn't pay financial dividends, however, it gives in-platform privileges to traders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Spectre.ai Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectre.ai Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectre.ai Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.