Spectrecoin Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00063754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00038312 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.92 or 0.00292213 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000544 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000728 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00034853 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

