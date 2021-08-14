Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Short Interest Update

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 72.8% from the July 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Spectrum Global Solutions stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26. Spectrum Global Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $1.12.

Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter.

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers.

