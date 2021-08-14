Spendcoin (SPND) Price Down 44.5% This Week

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Spendcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded down 44.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00057209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.74 or 0.00876766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00105100 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00043922 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin (SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

