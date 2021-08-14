Spheroid Universe (SPH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.82 Million

Spheroid Universe (CURRENCY:SPH) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spheroid Universe has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spheroid Universe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0563 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00047943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00135170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00154828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,713.09 or 0.99856087 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $406.96 or 0.00869945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Spheroid Universe

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,110,689,819 coins and its circulating supply is 67,895,854 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spheroid Universe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spheroid Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spheroid Universe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spheroid Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

