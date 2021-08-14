SPINDLE (SPD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $341,925.47

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $341,925.47 and $121.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,148.77 or 0.99970980 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00032927 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.78 or 0.01015164 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.55 or 0.00361629 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.68 or 0.00423384 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006505 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005670 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00080762 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004854 BTC.

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

