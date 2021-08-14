Sport and Leisure One Day Volume Reaches $905,415.00 (SNL)

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Sport and Leisure coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sport and Leisure has a total market cap of $130.20 million and approximately $905,415.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sport and Leisure has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001225 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000442 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00132444 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000083 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sport and Leisure Coin Profile

Sport and Leisure (SNL) is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. Sport and Leisure’s official Twitter account is @snltoken . Sport and Leisure’s official website is www.snltoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

