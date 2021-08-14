St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 532.60 ($6.96).

SMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 542 ($7.08) price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 542 ($7.08) price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 542 ($7.08) price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

St. Modwen Properties stock opened at GBX 559 ($7.30) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 554.98. St. Modwen Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 294.46 ($3.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 560 ($7.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41.

In other St. Modwen Properties news, insider Sarwjit Sambhi sold 38,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($7.30), for a total value of £214,124.95 ($279,755.62). Also, insider Robert Hudson sold 19,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($7.17), for a total transaction of £106,440.12 ($139,064.70).

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

