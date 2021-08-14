Stacks Reaches One Day Volume of $37.13 Million (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, Stacks has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Stacks has a market cap of $1.71 billion and $37.13 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00003009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stacks Coin Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,214,811,062 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

