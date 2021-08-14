Stafi Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.89 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Stafi has a total market cap of $23.89 million and $26.51 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stafi coin can now be purchased for $2.13 or 0.00004514 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stafi has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00038434 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.57 or 0.00293643 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00035581 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00013085 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Stafi

Stafi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

