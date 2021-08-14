Stakinglab Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $1,147.33 and $75.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00022162 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001380 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Stakinglab

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.