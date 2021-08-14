Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Up 267.7% in July

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a growth of 267.7% from the July 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Investec upgraded Standard Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Standard Bank Group alerts:

Shares of Standard Bank Group stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. Standard Bank Group has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02.

Standard Bank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking and financial products and services. The company's personal banking products include bank accounts, digital wallets, credit and prepaid cards, saving and investment products, and foreign exchange and Shariah banking services; home loans, personal loans, vehicle financing, and student loans; financial planning and trading services; and wills, estate, and trust services, as well as car, home, income, debt, funeral, travel, legal assist, life, and personal accident insurance.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.