Standard Tokenization Protocol Price Reaches $0.0674 on Major Exchanges (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $82.30 million and $41.60 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0674 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00057459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.26 or 0.00878472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00104609 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00043846 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,976,555 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Tokenization Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

