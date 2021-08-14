Starname Price Up 19% Over Last Week (IOV)

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last seven days, Starname has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Starname coin can now be purchased for $0.0849 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Starname has a total market capitalization of $8.14 million and $70,048.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00057677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.06 or 0.00878968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00100994 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00043815 BTC.

Starname Profile

Starname (IOV) is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . The official website for Starname is starname.me

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Buying and Selling Starname

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

