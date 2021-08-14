Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Short Interest Update

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SPHRY stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.20. Starpharma has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.72.
Starpharma Company Profile
