StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.91 Million

Equities analysts forecast that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will announce sales of $164.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.57 million and the lowest is $162.25 million. StarTek reported sales of $162.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year sales of $682.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $668.87 million to $695.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $713.38 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $729.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. StarTek had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other StarTek news, CEO Aparup Sengupta bought 10,000 shares of StarTek stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,907.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in StarTek by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in StarTek in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in StarTek by 1,606.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in StarTek in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in StarTek by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRT opened at $5.87 on Friday. StarTek has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $239.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

