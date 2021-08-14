State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $34,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 332.7% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.7% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1,218.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,921,000 after acquiring an additional 50,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,298,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $916.86. 292,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,555. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $922.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $880.87. The firm has a market cap of $139.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

