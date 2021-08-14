State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 3,200 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $23,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,333,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 325,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,120,000 after purchasing an additional 28,783 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.94.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $134.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,269,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,429. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The company has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 957.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

