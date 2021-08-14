State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $21,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.17. 1,002,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,012. The company has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $217.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.79.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

