State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $38,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,480,489,000 after purchasing an additional 839,066 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,704,272,000 after buying an additional 824,893 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,116,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,545,155,000 after buying an additional 251,419 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,035,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,093,094,000 after buying an additional 178,920 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,795,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,040,934,000 after acquiring an additional 74,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

HON traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.21 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $160.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

