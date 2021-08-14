State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 69,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Amgen were worth $36,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,201,000. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $5,578,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,796,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,462. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

