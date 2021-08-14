State of Michigan Retirement System Has $24.97 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $24,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,466,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 32.1% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.5% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $798.57.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $23,013,934. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $771.71. 461,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $722.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.46 and a 52 week high of $779.28.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

