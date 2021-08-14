State of Michigan Retirement System Has $33.10 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,171 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $33,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

The Boeing stock traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,357,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,732,242. The stock has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.89. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

