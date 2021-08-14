State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $21,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,031,505,000 after buying an additional 463,813 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,288,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,257,145,000 after acquiring an additional 173,374 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,056,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,364 shares during the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Benchmark started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,997,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $144.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,227,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,151. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $180.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

