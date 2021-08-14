State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243,848 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 2.78% of Ellington Financial worth $23,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 27,686 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 22,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ellington Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

EFC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 409,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,123. The company has a market capitalization of $927.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a current ratio of 21.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.59. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 142.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Research analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

