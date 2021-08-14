State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 1,200 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $37,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

UPS stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,402,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,609. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.65. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.63 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company has a market capitalization of $168.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

