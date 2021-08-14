State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 400 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.06% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $35,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.74. 603,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.07.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on APD. Societe Generale raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

