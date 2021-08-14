State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $19,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,361,000 after buying an additional 191,791 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,218,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,644,000 after purchasing an additional 57,230 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,157,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,639,000 after purchasing an additional 354,935 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,490,000 after purchasing an additional 628,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,463,000 after purchasing an additional 769,227 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,351,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,640,440. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

