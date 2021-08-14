State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,320,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 228,039 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 2.28% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $18,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 412,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 293,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 102,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

TCPC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.35. 121,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,188. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $828.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.70.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 109.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCPC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.